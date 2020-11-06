Ambika Cotton Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 145.62 crore, down 9.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.62 crore in September 2020 down 9.03% from Rs. 160.08 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.87 crore in September 2020 up 9.16% from Rs. 11.79 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.72 crore in September 2020 up 7.71% from Rs. 23.88 crore in September 2019.

Ambika Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 22.48 in September 2020 from Rs. 20.59 in September 2019.

Ambika Cotton shares closed at 708.55 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.44% returns over the last 6 months and -21.47% over the last 12 months.