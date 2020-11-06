172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ambika-cotton-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-145-62-crore-down-9-03-y-o-y-6075271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ambika Cotton Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 145.62 crore, down 9.03% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambika Cotton Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 145.62 crore in September 2020 down 9.03% from Rs. 160.08 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.87 crore in September 2020 up 9.16% from Rs. 11.79 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.72 crore in September 2020 up 7.71% from Rs. 23.88 crore in September 2019.

Ambika Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 22.48 in September 2020 from Rs. 20.59 in September 2019.

Ambika Cotton shares closed at 708.55 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.44% returns over the last 6 months and -21.47% over the last 12 months.

Ambika Cotton Mills
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations145.6299.16160.08
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations145.6299.16160.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials93.5353.56104.74
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.9114.041.39
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.137.0710.93
Depreciation7.117.036.83
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.399.4619.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.558.0016.82
Other Income0.060.120.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.618.1217.05
Interest1.822.022.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.796.1014.32
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax16.796.1014.32
Tax3.921.092.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.875.0111.79
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.875.0111.79
Equity Share Capital5.735.735.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.488.7520.59
Diluted EPS22.488.7520.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.488.7520.59
Diluted EPS22.488.7520.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Ambika Cotton #Ambika Cotton Mills #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended

