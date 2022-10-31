Alufluoride Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.86 crore, up 82.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.86 crore in September 2022 up 82.63% from Rs. 19.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.32 crore in September 2022 up 232.76% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.67 crore in September 2022 up 83.24% from Rs. 3.64 crore in September 2021.

Alufluoride EPS has increased to Rs. 4.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.27 in September 2021.

Alufluoride shares closed at 322.70 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.66% returns over the last 6 months and 6.13% over the last 12 months.