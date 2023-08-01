English
    Alufluoride Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.63 crore, up 36.09% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alufluoride are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.63 crore in June 2023 up 36.09% from Rs. 26.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.64 crore in June 2023 up 109.39% from Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.25 crore in June 2023 up 75.16% from Rs. 4.71 crore in June 2022.

    Alufluoride EPS has increased to Rs. 4.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.22 in June 2022.

    Alufluoride shares closed at 429.20 on July 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.98% returns over the last 6 months and 69.54% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.6335.3326.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.6335.3326.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.2819.8614.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.16-1.35-1.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.751.651.26
    Depreciation2.091.961.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.447.077.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.916.152.81
    Other Income0.240.360.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.166.513.05
    Interest0.820.770.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.335.742.40
    Exceptional Items--0.01--
    P/L Before Tax5.335.752.40
    Tax1.701.580.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.644.171.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.644.171.74
    Equity Share Capital7.827.827.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.655.342.22
    Diluted EPS4.655.342.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.655.342.22
    Diluted EPS4.655.342.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:00 am

