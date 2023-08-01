Alufluoride Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.63 crore, up 36.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.63 crore in June 2023 up 36.09% from Rs. 26.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.64 crore in June 2023 up 109.39% from Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.25 crore in June 2023 up 75.16% from Rs. 4.71 crore in June 2022.

Alufluoride EPS has increased to Rs. 4.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.22 in June 2022.

Alufluoride shares closed at 429.20 on July 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.98% returns over the last 6 months and 69.54% over the last 12 months.