Alps Motor Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore, up 6.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore in December 2020 up 6.12% from Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020 up 51.85% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020 up 51.85% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2019.

Alps Motor Fin shares closed at 0.40 on March 09, 2020 (BSE)