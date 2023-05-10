Alps Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore, down 96.93% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.52 1.43 49.41 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.52 1.43 49.41 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.96 0.65 35.29 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.05 -0.05 10.19 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.49 0.18 10.54 Depreciation -- -- 1.25 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.89 0.99 10.21 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.87 -0.34 -18.06 Other Income 0.16 0.04 1.77 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.71 -0.30 -16.29 Interest 13.95 13.79 14.95 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -18.66 -14.08 -31.25 Exceptional Items -- -- -7.64 P/L Before Tax -18.66 -14.08 -38.89 Tax -- -- 0.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -18.66 -14.08 -38.91 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -18.66 -14.08 -38.91 Equity Share Capital 39.11 39.11 39.11 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.77 -3.60 -9.95 Diluted EPS -4.77 -3.60 -9.95 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.77 -3.60 -9.95 Diluted EPS -4.77 -3.60 -9.95 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited