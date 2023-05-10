English
    Alps Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore, down 96.93% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alps Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 1.52 crore in March 2023 down 96.93% from Rs. 49.41 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.66 crore in March 2023 up 52.05% from Rs. 38.91 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.71 crore in March 2023 up 68.68% from Rs. 15.04 crore in March 2022.Alps Industries shares closed at 1.60 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.43% returns over the last 6 months and -66.67% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.521.4349.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.521.4349.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.960.6535.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.05-0.0510.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.490.1810.54
    Depreciation----1.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.890.9910.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.87-0.34-18.06
    Other Income0.160.041.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.71-0.30-16.29
    Interest13.9513.7914.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-18.66-14.08-31.25
    Exceptional Items-----7.64
    P/L Before Tax-18.66-14.08-38.89
    Tax----0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-18.66-14.08-38.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-18.66-14.08-38.91
    Equity Share Capital39.1139.1139.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.77-3.60-9.95
    Diluted EPS-4.77-3.60-9.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.77-3.60-9.95
    Diluted EPS-4.77-3.60-9.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

