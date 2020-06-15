Allied Digital Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.72 crore, up 3.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.72 crore in March 2020 up 3.09% from Rs. 23.98 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2020 down 62.29% from Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.38 crore in March 2020 down 12.34% from Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2019.

Allied Digital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.52 in March 2019.

Allied Digital shares closed at 19.45 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.96% returns over the last 6 months and 22.71% over the last 12 months.