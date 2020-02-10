Alkem Laboratories reports strong numbers in Q3; highlights of analyst call

Alkem Laboratories has reported 90 percent jump in its Q3 net profit to Rs 390 crore against Rs 205.4 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company was up 13.3% at Rs 2,182 crore versus Rs 1,926 crore. Other income was at Rs 27.9 crore and tax expense stood at Rs 14.7 crore.

Here are the highlights of Alkem Laboratories' earnings call as compiled by Narnolia Financial Advisors:

The company's US business grew by 13% YoY on account of volume traction and new launches, while it expects lower double digit growth going ahead.

The company filed 4 ANDAs and received approval for 4 ANDAs. For the 9MFY20, the company filed total 11 ANDAs and received 15 approvals.

In India, the acute, semi-chronic and chronic contributes equally. The strategy going ahead would be to grow semi-chronic and chronic therapy.

In the US market, the company is planning to file 12-15 products, and launch lower double digit products every year going ahead.

On the regulatory front, St. Louis facility in US received 3 483s for the inspection conducted from Jan 27 - Feb 6, 2020.