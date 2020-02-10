App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 01:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alkem Laboratories reports strong numbers in Q3; highlights of analyst call

In the US market, the company is planning to file 12-15 products, and launch lower double digit products every year going ahead.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Alkem Laboratories has reported 90 percent jump in its Q3 net profit to Rs 390 crore against Rs 205.4 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company was up 13.3% at Rs 2,182 crore versus Rs 1,926 crore. Other income was at Rs 27.9 crore and tax expense stood at Rs 14.7 crore.

Here are the highlights of Alkem Laboratories' earnings call as compiled by Narnolia Financial Advisors:

Close

The company's US business grew by 13% YoY on account of volume traction and new launches, while it expects lower double digit growth going ahead.

related news

The company filed 4 ANDAs and received approval for 4 ANDAs. For the 9MFY20, the company filed total 11 ANDAs and received 15 approvals.

In India, the acute, semi-chronic and chronic contributes equally. The strategy going ahead would be to grow semi-chronic and chronic therapy.

In the US market, the company is planning to file 12-15 products, and launch lower double digit products every year going ahead.

On the regulatory front, St. Louis facility in US received 3 483s for the inspection conducted from Jan 27 - Feb 6, 2020.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 01:51 pm

tags #Results- Brokerage Conference Call

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.