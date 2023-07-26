Alfa Transforme Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.38 crore, up 256.23% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 12.38 7.24 3.48 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 12.38 7.24 3.48 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 9.31 7.39 2.31 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 -2.06 0.20 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.59 0.66 0.45 Depreciation 0.27 0.27 0.25 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.82 0.82 0.41 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.38 0.16 -0.15 Other Income 0.14 0.24 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.52 0.40 -0.12 Interest 0.33 0.35 0.28 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.19 0.05 -0.40 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.19 0.05 -0.40 Tax -0.04 -0.15 -0.05 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.23 0.20 -0.34 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.23 0.20 -0.34 Equity Share Capital 9.15 9.15 9.15 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.34 0.19 -0.38 Diluted EPS 1.34 0.19 -0.38 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.34 0.19 -0.38 Diluted EPS 1.34 0.19 -0.38 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited