English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Alfa Transforme Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.38 crore, up 256.23% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alfa Transformer are:Net Sales at Rs 12.38 crore in June 2023 up 256.23% from Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2023 up 457.51% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2023 up 1276.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.
    Alfa Transforme EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.38 in June 2022.Alfa Transforme shares closed at 37.07 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 95.00% returns over the last 6 months and 423.59% over the last 12 months.
    Alfa Transformer
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.387.243.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.387.243.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.317.392.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.02-2.060.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.590.660.45
    Depreciation0.270.270.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.820.820.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.380.16-0.15
    Other Income0.140.240.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.520.40-0.12
    Interest0.330.350.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.190.05-0.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.190.05-0.40
    Tax-0.04-0.15-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.230.20-0.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.230.20-0.34
    Equity Share Capital9.159.159.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.340.19-0.38
    Diluted EPS1.340.19-0.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.340.19-0.38
    Diluted EPS1.340.19-0.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Alfa Transforme #Alfa Transformer #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 02:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!