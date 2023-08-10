English
    Alembic Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.84 crore, up 66.77% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alembic are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.84 crore in June 2023 up 66.77% from Rs. 22.09 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.38 crore in June 2023 up 339.22% from Rs. 18.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.51 crore in June 2023 up 120.39% from Rs. 6.13 crore in June 2022.

    Alembic EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2022.

    Alembic shares closed at 81.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.08% returns over the last 6 months and 16.58% over the last 12 months.

    Alembic
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.8437.1222.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.8437.1222.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.341.231.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.470.59-0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.275.606.21
    Depreciation1.831.701.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.8816.268.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.0411.743.76
    Other Income2.632.040.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.6813.784.46
    Interest0.130.130.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.5513.654.35
    Exceptional Items---10.61--
    P/L Before Tax11.553.044.35
    Tax1.59-1.660.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.964.703.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.964.703.86
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates34.4243.55-22.41
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates44.3848.25-18.55
    Equity Share Capital51.3651.3651.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.731.88-0.72
    Diluted EPS1.731.88-0.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.731.88-0.72
    Diluted EPS1.731.88-0.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 10, 2023 06:44 pm

