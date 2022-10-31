Alankit Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.25 crore, down 30.93% Y-o-Y
October 31, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alankit are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.25 crore in September 2022 down 30.93% from Rs. 29.33 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.23 crore in September 2022 down 648.14% from Rs. 3.14 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.11 crore in September 2022 down 38.01% from Rs. 6.63 crore in September 2021.
Alankit shares closed at 11.40 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.28% returns over the last 6 months and -35.41% over the last 12 months.
|Alankit
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.25
|22.65
|29.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.25
|22.65
|29.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.16
|3.84
|3.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.38
|-0.44
|-0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.38
|8.71
|14.41
|Depreciation
|1.39
|1.68
|1.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.09
|4.85
|5.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.61
|4.01
|4.76
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.10
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.72
|4.11
|4.83
|Interest
|0.43
|0.42
|0.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.29
|3.69
|4.49
|Exceptional Items
|-24.59
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.30
|3.69
|4.49
|Tax
|-5.07
|1.09
|1.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.23
|2.60
|3.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.23
|2.60
|3.14
|Equity Share Capital
|14.30
|14.30
|14.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.21
|0.18
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-1.21
|0.18
|0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.21
|0.18
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-1.21
|0.18
|0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited