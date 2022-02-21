Aishwarya Tech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore, down 41.67% Y-o-Y
February 21, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore in December 2021 down 41.67% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021 down 51.08% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021 down 190.91% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020.
Aishwarya Tech shares closed at 4.27 on February 07, 2022 (BSE)
|Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.47
|0.80
|2.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.47
|0.80
|2.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.01
|1.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.83
|1.29
|1.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.25
|-0.75
|-1.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.90
|0.90
|0.87
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.36
|0.30
|0.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.95
|-1.03
|-0.55
|Other Income
|0.92
|0.32
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.03
|-0.71
|-0.43
|Interest
|0.16
|0.17
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.19
|-0.88
|-0.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.19
|-0.88
|-0.56
|Tax
|-0.57
|--
|-0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.62
|-0.88
|-0.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.62
|-0.88
|-0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|11.95
|11.95
|11.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.37
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.37
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.37
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.37
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited