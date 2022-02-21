Aishwarya Tech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore, down 41.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore in December 2021 down 41.67% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021 down 51.08% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021 down 190.91% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020.

Aishwarya Tech shares closed at 4.27 on February 07, 2022 (BSE)