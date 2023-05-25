English
    AIA Engineering Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,273.56 crore, up 16.48% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AIA Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,273.56 crore in March 2023 up 16.48% from Rs. 1,093.34 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 268.19 crore in March 2023 up 37.81% from Rs. 194.61 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 379.55 crore in March 2023 up 43.4% from Rs. 264.68 crore in March 2022.

    AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 28.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.63 in March 2022.

    AIA Engineering shares closed at 2,938.95 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.33% returns over the last 6 months and 56.71% over the last 12 months.

    AIA Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,251.821,209.951,079.99
    Other Operating Income21.7516.9013.34
    Total Income From Operations1,273.561,226.851,093.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials516.78409.79518.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks60.9633.75-44.98
    Power & Fuel104.5084.0388.30
    Employees Cost39.9337.8535.80
    Depreciation23.2524.4421.29
    Other Expenses235.65295.72269.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax292.50341.29204.64
    Other Income63.81117.9538.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax356.30459.24243.39
    Interest9.895.24-0.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax346.41453.99243.60
    Tax78.75101.5349.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities267.66352.47194.02
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period267.66352.47194.02
    Minority Interest0.530.000.59
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates268.19352.46194.61
    Equity Share Capital18.8618.8618.86
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.4337.3720.63
    Diluted EPS28.4337.3720.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.4337.3720.63
    Diluted EPS28.4337.3720.63
    Public Share Holding
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

