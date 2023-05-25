AIA Engineering Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,273.56 crore, up 16.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,273.56 crore in March 2023 up 16.48% from Rs. 1,093.34 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 268.19 crore in March 2023 up 37.81% from Rs. 194.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 379.55 crore in March 2023 up 43.4% from Rs. 264.68 crore in March 2022.

AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 28.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.63 in March 2022.

AIA Engineering shares closed at 2,938.95 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.33% returns over the last 6 months and 56.71% over the last 12 months.