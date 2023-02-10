English
    Agarwal Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 486.99 crore, up 50.71% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agarwal Industrial Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 486.99 crore in December 2022 up 50.71% from Rs. 323.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.08 crore in December 2022 up 18.12% from Rs. 13.61 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.44 crore in December 2022 up 11.86% from Rs. 24.53 crore in December 2021.

    Agarwal Industrial Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations486.99163.44323.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations486.99163.44323.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials80.6211.16136.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods387.06125.31141.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.883.96-4.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.951.641.50
    Depreciation3.193.183.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.0812.5524.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.985.6419.52
    Other Income3.275.951.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.2511.5921.50
    Interest2.612.142.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.659.4618.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.659.4618.88
    Tax5.572.285.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.087.1813.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.087.1813.61
    Equity Share Capital14.9614.4612.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.245.1311.23
    Diluted EPS11.245.1311.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.245.1311.23
    Diluted EPS11.245.1311.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited