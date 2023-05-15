English
    Advanced Enzyme Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.56 crore, up 16.7% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advanced Enzyme Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 82.56 crore in March 2023 up 16.7% from Rs. 70.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.50 crore in March 2023 up 21.91% from Rs. 14.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.10 crore in March 2023 up 27.01% from Rs. 20.55 crore in March 2022.

    Advanced Enzyme EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.28 in March 2022.

    Advanced Enzyme shares closed at 289.20 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.49% returns over the last 6 months and 5.16% over the last 12 months.

    Advanced Enzyme Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations82.5679.6870.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations82.5679.6870.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.7125.7431.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.554.40-4.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.8510.219.63
    Depreciation2.762.612.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.2718.1418.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.5318.5812.85
    Other Income2.813.755.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.3422.3418.02
    Interest0.060.020.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.2822.3117.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.2822.3117.97
    Tax5.785.683.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.5016.6414.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.5016.6414.35
    Equity Share Capital22.3722.3622.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.561.491.28
    Diluted EPS1.561.491.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.561.491.28
    Diluted EPS1.561.491.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Advanced Enzyme #Advanced Enzyme Technologies #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:52 am