Advanced Enzyme Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.56 crore, up 16.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.56 crore in March 2023 up 16.7% from Rs. 70.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.50 crore in March 2023 up 21.91% from Rs. 14.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.10 crore in March 2023 up 27.01% from Rs. 20.55 crore in March 2022.

Advanced Enzyme EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.28 in March 2022.

Advanced Enzyme shares closed at 289.20 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.49% returns over the last 6 months and 5.16% over the last 12 months.