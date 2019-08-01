Adlabs Ent Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 81.00 crore, down 4.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.00 crore in June 2019 down 4.4% from Rs. 84.73 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.37 crore in June 2019 down 55.19% from Rs. 20.86 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.44 crore in June 2019 down 17.25% from Rs. 34.37 crore in June 2018.

Adlabs Ent shares closed at 8.80 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.86% returns over the last 6 months and -74.82% over the last 12 months.