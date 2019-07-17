Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Q1 PAT seen up 227.5% YoY to Rs. 18.3 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Retailing sector. The brokerage house expects Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail to report net profit at Rs. 18.3 crore up 227.5% year-on-year (down 91% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 6.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,034.9 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 1.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 111.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.