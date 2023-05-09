ADF Foods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.22 crore, up 19.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ADF Foods Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 98.22 crore in March 2023 up 19.14% from Rs. 82.45 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.29 crore in March 2023 up 71.87% from Rs. 11.80 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.84 crore in March 2023 up 62.2% from Rs. 17.78 crore in March 2022.
ADF Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 9.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.88 in March 2022.
|ADF Foods shares closed at 866.90 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.89% returns over the last 6 months and 15.43% over the last 12 months.
|ADF Foods Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|98.22
|99.77
|82.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|98.22
|99.77
|82.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36.62
|34.82
|30.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.98
|3.99
|1.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.54
|3.64
|0.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.09
|5.46
|4.51
|Depreciation
|1.39
|1.44
|1.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.73
|26.13
|31.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.88
|24.29
|12.94
|Other Income
|0.58
|2.57
|3.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.45
|26.85
|16.49
|Interest
|0.21
|0.16
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|27.25
|26.70
|16.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|27.25
|26.70
|16.16
|Tax
|6.96
|7.47
|4.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|20.29
|19.22
|11.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|20.29
|19.22
|11.80
|Equity Share Capital
|21.97
|21.97
|20.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.23
|8.75
|5.88
|Diluted EPS
|9.23
|8.75
|5.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.23
|8.75
|5.88
|Diluted EPS
|9.23
|8.75
|5.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited