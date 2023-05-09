English
    ADF Foods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.22 crore, up 19.14% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ADF Foods Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 98.22 crore in March 2023 up 19.14% from Rs. 82.45 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.29 crore in March 2023 up 71.87% from Rs. 11.80 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.84 crore in March 2023 up 62.2% from Rs. 17.78 crore in March 2022.
    ADF Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 9.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.88 in March 2022.ADF Foods shares closed at 866.90 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.89% returns over the last 6 months and 15.43% over the last 12 months.
    ADF Foods Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations98.2299.7782.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations98.2299.7782.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.6234.8230.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.983.991.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.543.640.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.095.464.51
    Depreciation1.391.441.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.7326.1331.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.8824.2912.94
    Other Income0.582.573.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.4526.8516.49
    Interest0.210.160.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.2526.7016.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.2526.7016.16
    Tax6.967.474.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.2919.2211.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.2919.2211.80
    Equity Share Capital21.9721.9720.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.238.755.88
    Diluted EPS9.238.755.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.238.755.88
    Diluted EPS9.238.755.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #ADF Foods #ADF Foods Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results
    first published: May 9, 2023 06:00 pm