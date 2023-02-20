English
    Adcon Capital S Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 87.33% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adcon Capital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 87.33% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 113.62% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 114.29% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

    Adcon Capital Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.040.050.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.040.050.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.330.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.300.28
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.300.28
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.04-0.300.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.04-0.300.28
    Tax0.00-0.02--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.280.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.280.28
    Equity Share Capital3.553.553.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.080.80
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.080.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.080.80
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.080.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 02:44 pm