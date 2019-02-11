Adarsh Plant Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.36 crore, down 14.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.36 crore in December 2018 down 14.82% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2018 down 1.95% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2018 down 36.84% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2017.

Adarsh Plant shares closed at 5.00 on February 01, 2019 (BSE)