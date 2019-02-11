Adarsh Plant Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.36 crore, down 14.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adarsh Plantation Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.36 crore in December 2018 down 14.82% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2018 down 1.95% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2018 down 36.84% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2017.
Adarsh Plant shares closed at 5.00 on February 01, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Adarsh Plantation Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.36
|2.68
|2.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.36
|2.68
|2.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.95
|2.22
|1.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.15
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.51
|0.58
|0.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.27
|-0.22
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.27
|-0.19
|Interest
|0.07
|0.06
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.33
|-0.32
|-0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.33
|-0.32
|-0.33
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.33
|-0.32
|-0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.33
|-0.32
|-0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|9.91
|9.91
|9.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.32
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.32
|-0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|-0.32
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|-0.32
|-0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited