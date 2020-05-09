App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 09, 2020 04:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Transmission Q4 net down 60% at Rs 59 crore on one-time writeoff

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 146.7 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Adani Transmission on Saturday reported a 60 percent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 58.97 crore for the March quarter. The fall was mainly on account of a one-time writeoff of Rs 185 crore finance sunk cost, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 3,317.51 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 2,569.16 crore in the year ago period.

For full fiscal 2019-20, consolidated net profit rose to Rs 706.49 crore, from Rs 559.20 crore in 2018-19.

First Published on May 9, 2020 04:20 pm

