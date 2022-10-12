English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ACC Q2 PAT may dip 47.6% YoY to Rs. 236 cr: KR Choksey

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,241.2 crore, according to KR Choksey.

    Broker Research
    October 12, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
    India Cements | CMP: Rs 242.95 | The share price tumbled over 11 percent on October 11. The company announced that it has entered into in a pact with JSW Cement to divest its entire stake in Springway Mining Pvt Ltd (SMPL) for nearly Rs 477 crore.

    India Cements | CMP: Rs 242.95 | The share price tumbled over 11 percent on October 11. The company announced that it has entered into in a pact with JSW Cement to divest its entire stake in Springway Mining Pvt Ltd (SMPL) for nearly Rs 477 crore.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects ACC to report net profit at Rs. 236 crore down 47.6% year-on-year (up 3.8% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,241.2 crore, according to KR Choksey.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 48.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 13.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 369 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    KRChoksey_Cement
    Broker Research
    Tags: #ACC #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #cement #earnings #KR Choksey #Result Poll
    first published: Oct 12, 2022 10:20 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.