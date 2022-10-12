ACC Q2 PAT may dip 47.6% YoY to Rs. 236 cr: KR Choksey

India Cements | CMP: Rs 242.95 | The share price tumbled over 11 percent on October 11. The company announced that it has entered into in a pact with JSW Cement to divest its entire stake in Springway Mining Pvt Ltd (SMPL) for nearly Rs 477 crore.

KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects ACC to report net profit at Rs. 236 crore down 47.6% year-on-year (up 3.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,241.2 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 48.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 13.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 369 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.