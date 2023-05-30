AC companies: Secular growth, intense competition, and rich valuation

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Q1 RAC volumes saw decent growth despite multiple headwinds Blue Star has high revenue visibility across business lines Voltas reported mixed Q4 results Stiff completion in ACs might affect margins Companies continue to trade at elevated valuations The March-quarter results of AC companies exhibited a decent growth in revenue on account of the inventory build-up ahead of the summer season. While the AC industry presents an excellent investment opportunity for long-term investors, the prevailing market conditions indicate that the sector could attract intense price...