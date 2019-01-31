Abhishek Finle Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 88.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2018 down 88.15% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 47.99% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

Abhishek Finle shares closed at 7.70 on April 23, 2018 (BSE)