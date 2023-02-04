Aban Offshore Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.68 crore, down 12.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.68 crore in December 2022 down 12.94% from Rs. 20.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.82 crore in December 2022 down 33.5% from Rs. 18.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2022 down 81.16% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2021.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 43.60 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.49% returns over the last 6 months and -13.66% over the last 12 months.