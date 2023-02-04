Aban Offshore Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.68 crore, down 12.94% Y-o-Y
February 04, 2023 / 12:24 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.68 crore in December 2022 down 12.94% from Rs. 20.31 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.82 crore in December 2022 down 33.5% from Rs. 18.59 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2022 down 81.16% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2021.
Aban Offshore shares closed at 43.60 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.49% returns over the last 6 months and -13.66% over the last 12 months.
|Aban Offshore
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.68
|22.13
|20.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.68
|22.13
|20.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.66
|1.08
|0.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.30
|2.69
|2.65
|Depreciation
|10.02
|10.08
|10.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.43
|28.53
|5.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.72
|-20.25
|1.23
|Other Income
|2.29
|2.77
|2.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.43
|-17.49
|3.71
|Interest
|16.00
|17.32
|19.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.43
|-34.81
|-16.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|93.31
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.43
|58.50
|-16.13
|Tax
|1.39
|8.48
|2.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.82
|50.02
|-18.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.82
|50.02
|-18.59
|Equity Share Capital
|11.67
|11.67
|11.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.12
|8.57
|-5.87
|Diluted EPS
|-9.12
|8.57
|-5.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.12
|8.57
|-5.87
|Diluted EPS
|-9.12
|8.57
|-5.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited