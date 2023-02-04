English
    Aban Offshore Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.68 crore, down 12.94% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.68 crore in December 2022 down 12.94% from Rs. 20.31 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.82 crore in December 2022 down 33.5% from Rs. 18.59 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2022 down 81.16% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2021.

    Aban Offshore
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.6822.1320.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.6822.1320.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.661.080.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.302.692.65
    Depreciation10.0210.0810.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.4328.535.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.72-20.251.23
    Other Income2.292.772.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.43-17.493.71
    Interest16.0017.3219.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.43-34.81-16.13
    Exceptional Items--93.31--
    P/L Before Tax-23.4358.50-16.13
    Tax1.398.482.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-24.8250.02-18.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-24.8250.02-18.59
    Equity Share Capital11.6711.6711.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.128.57-5.87
    Diluted EPS-9.128.57-5.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.128.57-5.87
    Diluted EPS-9.128.57-5.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited