Aban Offshore Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.88 crore, down 32.37% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 07:36 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:
Net Sales at Rs 94.88 crore in September 2022 down 32.37% from Rs. 140.28 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 207.53 crore in September 2022 up 16.34% from Rs. 248.07 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.89 crore in September 2022 down 121.01% from Rs. 23.28 crore in September 2021.
Aban Offshore shares closed at 51.05 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.54% returns over the last 6 months and -11.14% over the last 12 months.
|Aban Offshore
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|94.88
|149.96
|140.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|94.88
|149.96
|140.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.35
|46.03
|20.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.31
|32.35
|39.98
|Depreciation
|12.33
|11.75
|37.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|72.03
|86.76
|59.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.14
|-26.93
|-17.68
|Other Income
|9.92
|92.54
|3.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.22
|65.61
|-14.27
|Interest
|270.36
|277.18
|276.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-287.58
|-211.57
|-290.79
|Exceptional Items
|93.31
|--
|44.23
|P/L Before Tax
|-194.27
|-211.57
|-246.56
|Tax
|13.21
|1.20
|1.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-207.48
|-212.76
|-247.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-207.48
|-212.76
|-247.88
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.05
|-0.11
|-0.19
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-207.53
|-212.87
|-248.07
|Equity Share Capital
|11.67
|11.67
|11.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-35.56
|-36.48
|-42.51
|Diluted EPS
|-35.56
|-36.48
|-42.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-35.56
|-36.48
|-42.51
|Diluted EPS
|-35.56
|-36.48
|-42.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited