English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aban Offshore Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.88 crore, down 32.37% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 07:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:

    Net Sales at Rs 94.88 crore in September 2022 down 32.37% from Rs. 140.28 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 207.53 crore in September 2022 up 16.34% from Rs. 248.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.89 crore in September 2022 down 121.01% from Rs. 23.28 crore in September 2021.

    Aban Offshore shares closed at 51.05 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.54% returns over the last 6 months and -11.14% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Aban Offshore
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations94.88149.96140.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations94.88149.96140.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.3546.0320.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.3132.3539.98
    Depreciation12.3311.7537.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses72.0386.7659.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-27.14-26.93-17.68
    Other Income9.9292.543.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.2265.61-14.27
    Interest270.36277.18276.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-287.58-211.57-290.79
    Exceptional Items93.31--44.23
    P/L Before Tax-194.27-211.57-246.56
    Tax13.211.201.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-207.48-212.76-247.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-207.48-212.76-247.88
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.05-0.11-0.19
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-207.53-212.87-248.07
    Equity Share Capital11.6711.6711.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-35.56-36.48-42.51
    Diluted EPS-35.56-36.48-42.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-35.56-36.48-42.51
    Diluted EPS-35.56-36.48-42.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aban Offshore #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 07:25 pm