Aban Offshore Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.88 crore, down 32.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.88 crore in September 2022 down 32.37% from Rs. 140.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 207.53 crore in September 2022 up 16.34% from Rs. 248.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.89 crore in September 2022 down 121.01% from Rs. 23.28 crore in September 2021.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 51.05 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.54% returns over the last 6 months and -11.14% over the last 12 months.