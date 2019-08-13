AAR COMMERCIAL Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 38.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AAR COMMERCIAL COMPANY are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2019 down 38.39% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 11.57% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.
AAR COMMERCIAL shares closed at 5.75 on July 15, 2019 (BSE)
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 02:55 pm