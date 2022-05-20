A2Z Infra Eng Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.43 crore, down 52.1% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A2Z Infra Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.43 crore in March 2022 down 52.1% from Rs. 84.40 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022 up 95.92% from Rs. 30.38 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022 up 104.93% from Rs. 19.08 crore in March 2021.
A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 12.85 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 144.76% returns over the last 6 months and 188.76% over the last 12 months.
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.43
|29.83
|84.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.43
|29.83
|84.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.30
|25.75
|76.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.40
|0.69
|0.76
|Depreciation
|1.13
|0.96
|1.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.60
|4.27
|34.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.00
|-1.84
|-28.30
|Other Income
|0.81
|2.22
|8.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.37
|-20.14
|Interest
|2.18
|4.87
|10.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.37
|-4.49
|-30.39
|Exceptional Items
|1.13
|-4.32
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.24
|-8.81
|-30.39
|Tax
|--
|0.05
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.24
|-8.86
|-30.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.24
|-8.86
|-30.38
|Equity Share Capital
|176.12
|176.12
|176.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.50
|-1.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.50
|-1.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.50
|-1.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.50
|-1.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
