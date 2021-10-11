A soft quarter for TCS — Avoid or add?

TCS

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

TCS (CMP: Rs 3,935 Market Cap: Rs 1,455,817 crore) has reported a soft quarter with lower-than-expected growth, modest margin performance and a spike in attrition. While the stock may underperform in the near-term on account of its strong run-up (outperforming Nifty in the past three months), we believe healthy order inflow, robust outlook and convincing road map will help the company address supply-side issues. The valuation discount to mid-cap also presents a long-term opportunity. Should the stock exhibit softness,...