5paisa Capita Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.48 crore, up 2.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.48 crore in March 2023 up 2.58% from Rs. 88.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.85 crore in March 2023 up 197.52% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.37 crore in March 2023 up 89.75% from Rs. 13.37 crore in March 2022.

5paisa Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 4.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.60 in March 2022.

5paisa Capita shares closed at 307.95 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.56% returns over the last 6 months and -15.85% over the last 12 months.