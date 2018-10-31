3 Point Analysis | Report card: India Inc's Q2 numbers

Midway through the earnings season with more than half of all Nifty companies having reported earnings, it is worth revisiting the aggregate earnings picture.

While most companies continue to post strong show on their toplines, margin pressure is getting evident for a broader universe of companies.

There were quite a few big disappointments from larger companies. However, our analysis of over 440 results shows that many smaller companies have held on to their ground, thereby suggesting that even amid a slightly adverse macro, it is possible to find some hidden gems, and market volatility could be a right opportunity to take a plunge.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis on what the numbers tell us about the health of India Inc and which companies must be on investors’ radars.