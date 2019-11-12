3-Point Analysis | Recap: Q2 results so far

Analysts are bullish on commentary, but there are concerns over India Inc (barring banks) putting up a poor show.
The second quarter earnings season has reached the half-way mark and aggregate earnings so far have been in-line with estimates. This has led to commentary turning positive. While analysts are bullish on commentary, there are concerns over India Inc putting up a poor show (barring banks).
Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of how the earnings season has been so far.
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 09:05 pm