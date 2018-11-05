App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | October Auto Sales: Festive cheer to select pockets

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis on what do the sales numbers tell us as well as what are the big challenges various segments of the auto industry face right now.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
While weakening macroeconomic factors such as rise in crude oil prices, rupee depreciation, rising interest rate regime coupled with regulatory challenge coming from mandatory long-term insurance and factors such as floods in Kerala had dampened the demand for most of the auto majors in India in September 2018.

The festive season has brought cheers to select pockets in the month of October 2018. What continues to perform well is the commercial vehicle (CV) segment, which is on the back of improved rural sentiments, government’s focus on infrastructure and increase in mining activities. Passenger vehicle (PV) sales continue to disappoint primarily because of Kerala flood impact, high base of last year and adverse macro factors. Further, improvement in global market is boosting export sales for Indian auto majors.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis on what do the sales numbers tell us as well as what are the big challenges various segments of the auto industry face right now.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 02:33 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #auto industry #Commercial vehicle #festive #festive season #October auto sales

