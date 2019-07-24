App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | NIIT Tech Q1 review

The company's management is confident of robust growth in the quarters ahead.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
NIIT Technologies has begun the new fiscal on a strong note with encouraging Q1 numbers, strong revenue momentum and deal wins and a healthy order backlog.

The company's management is also confident of robust growth in the quarters ahead. The business outlook remains strong and the management stays committed under the new private equity promoter Baring.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings fineprint and the outlook on the company.

Watch the video for more.

 
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 03:55 pm

