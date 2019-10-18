3-Point Analysis | Mindtree Q2 performance review

Mindtree's Q2FY20 performance was better than that in the previous quarter. This was realised owing to the efforts of a new management, in terms of stability with respect to clients as well as employees.

The company's net profit rose 45.6 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 135 crore on the back of better operating income.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings fineprint and the outlook on the company.