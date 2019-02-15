Present
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 04:51 PM IST

3 Point Analysis | Concor reports mixed Q3 earnings

Growth in topline was driven by steady improvement in volumes, but decline in sequential realisation along with a change in business mix impacted margins as well as profit.

Leading rail freight transporter, Concor, has reported a mixed set of earnings for the third quarter of FY19. Growth in topline was driven by steady improvement in volumes. However, the decline in sequential realisation along with a change in business mix impacted margins as well as profit.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the fineprint of the Q3 earnings.

Watch the video to find out more.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 04:51 pm

