21st Cen Mgt Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore, down 169.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore in December 2021 down 169.37% from Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.44 crore in December 2021 down 376.27% from Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.22 crore in December 2021 down 446.23% from Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2020.

21st Cen Mgt shares closed at 46.40 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 117.33% returns over the last 6 months and 327.65% over the last 12 months.