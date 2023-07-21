English
    20 Microns Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 161.83 crore, up 4.98% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 20 Microns are:

    Net Sales at Rs 161.83 crore in June 2023 up 4.98% from Rs. 154.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.86 crore in June 2023 up 27.27% from Rs. 10.89 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.45 crore in June 2023 up 13.83% from Rs. 21.48 crore in June 2022.

    20 Microns EPS has increased to Rs. 3.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.09 in June 2022.

    20 Microns shares closed at 101.30 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.01% returns over the last 6 months and 33.99% over the last 12 months.

    20 Microns
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations161.83150.52154.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations161.83150.52154.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials85.5077.1377.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.104.470.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.0311.8611.60
    Depreciation2.822.803.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.1240.0545.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.2714.2116.85
    Other Income2.361.421.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.6315.6318.45
    Interest3.393.783.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.2311.8514.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.2311.8514.71
    Tax4.372.643.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.869.2010.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.869.2010.89
    Equity Share Capital17.6417.6417.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.932.613.09
    Diluted EPS3.932.613.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.932.613.09
    Diluted EPS3.932.613.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:00 pm

