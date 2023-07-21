20 Microns Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 161.83 crore, up 4.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.83 crore in June 2023 up 4.98% from Rs. 154.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.86 crore in June 2023 up 27.27% from Rs. 10.89 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.45 crore in June 2023 up 13.83% from Rs. 21.48 crore in June 2022.

20 Microns EPS has increased to Rs. 3.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.09 in June 2022.

20 Microns shares closed at 101.30 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.01% returns over the last 6 months and 33.99% over the last 12 months.