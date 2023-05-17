English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    20 Microns Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 173.28 crore, up 0.51% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 20 Microns are:

    Net Sales at Rs 173.28 crore in March 2023 up 0.51% from Rs. 172.41 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.30 crore in March 2023 down 12.48% from Rs. 10.63 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.03 crore in March 2023 down 7.32% from Rs. 22.69 crore in March 2022.

    20 Microns EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.01 in March 2022.

    20 Microns shares closed at 82.20 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.38% returns over the last 6 months and 0.67% over the last 12 months.

    20 Microns
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations173.28154.71172.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations173.28154.71172.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials88.3782.4088.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.880.250.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.34-3.18-0.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.4114.5111.76
    Depreciation3.703.333.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.7243.7749.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.8613.6318.15
    Other Income0.470.820.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.3314.4518.80
    Interest4.134.414.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.1910.0414.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.1910.0414.58
    Tax3.862.733.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.337.3110.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.337.3110.68
    Minority Interest-0.020.00-0.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.010.07-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.307.3810.63
    Equity Share Capital17.6417.6417.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.642.093.01
    Diluted EPS2.642.093.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.642.093.01
    Diluted EPS2.642.093.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #20 Microns #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #Results
    first published: May 17, 2023 02:13 pm