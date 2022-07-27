Dunzo delivery workers allegedly threatened with ban if they go on strike

Dunzo’s quick commerce offering Dunzo Daily offers 19-minute deliveries.

Delivery workers of hyperlocal player Dunzo have allegedly received a message that stated that their accounts would be permanently suspended if they went on strike, screenshots on Twitter showed.

A translation of the message in the screenshot reads: “You have been informed that IDs that are found on strike will be permanently suspended. Please do not be a part of any strike or support any strike”.

In a letter written to Dunzo CEO Kabeer Biswas by Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), the union said it takes strong objection to the warnings, adding that the right to strike is a statutory and legal right.

IFAT General Secretary Shaik Salauddin said in the letter the union has received comments from many riders of Dunzo about the messages warning riders.

“Quick commerce industry and companies like Dunzo need to introspect their business model which is based on profitability, at the cost of an underbelly of exploitation of its workers,” the letter read.

IFAT said that grocery delivery within 10-20 minutes (Dunzo’s quick commerce offering Dunzo Daily offers 19-minute deliveries) and marketing gimmicks are taking a toll on delivery riders.

“A growing community of customers do not want the safety of the delivery riders at stake,” it reads.

IFAT says Dunzo should address issues of working conditions and focus on minimum wage, health and safety, and social security. “IFAT is willing to work with Dunzo in addressing and resolving issues of decent work conditions for your workers,” it said.

There have been instances in the past across companies that have gig workers where IDs have been suspended if workers were found to have gone on strike.

In a statement, Dunzo said it is looking into the matter.

"Our delivery partners are very important to us and we want to make sure we do right by them. We are looking into the matter. If this message was sent by us, we apologise for the mistake and will take necessary corrective measures,” a Dunzo spokesperson said.