Dubai cultural visas: All you need to know

The Government of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) is offering what it calls ‘the first cultural visa in the world’.

The offer is a part of the city’s Dubai Culture & Arts Authority initiative, which seeks to “emphasise the position of Dubai as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a hub for talent,” as per a statement on its official website.

The development is spearheaded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president and prime minister of the UAE, and ruler of Dubai. He has adopted a new system to grant the cultural visas.

“This initiative will position the UAE as the leader of the global cultural scene by attracting writers, artists, and creators, and establishing itself as the incubator for the most important Arab and international talents and creations,” the statement said, adding that this is a “major endeavour to stimulate the cultural economy as well as attract, retain, and empower talent.”

So, here is all you need to know about who is eligible, how to apply and what documents are needed:

>> The “golden visa” is granted to creative talents in the fields of literature, culture, arts, heritage studies, history, and knowledge, intellectual and creative industries.

>> To be approved, an applicant must meet at least five conditions from the compulsory criteria specified for their field.

>> Individuals applying from Fine Arts include those working on painting, calligraphy, sculpture, handicraft or photography.

>> Compulsory criteria for Fine Arts applicants are as follows:

- Career should not be less than 10 years

- Should be capable of presenting a distinct and tangible artistic production in their field of specialisation (exhibitions, galleries, ceremonies, etc.) inside or outside the country.

- Should possess advanced technical capabilities that would have been documented by models of production in the field of specialisation.

- Should have contributed to their field of specialisation over the past three years.

- Should be recognised by critics, the media, or by governmental or private institutions over the past three years.

- Have led an investment project with a value of AED 2 million or more.

- Have contributed to raising the level of the creative economy as partners or owners, or possess sponsorship or grants that were provided to them through which they may start their own creative work.

- They are the recipients of an artistic award from accredited and recognised entities, or a medal of appreciation in the same field.

>> Commitments that will be required from these applicants are as follows:

- Will be required to register in the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority’s database.

- Will have to pledge to contribute 36 hours per year from their time as endowment, six of their artistic works, 20 copies of their photographic works, or tacit knowledge to hold free lectures and workshops to help strengthen the cultural endowment in line with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority’s efforts.

>> Individuals applying from Fine Arts include those working on poetry, stories, novels, critics, translators and general knowledge.

>> Compulsory criteria for Literature candidates is as follows:

- Their literary career should not be less than 10 years.

- They are able to present a distinct and tangible literary production in their field of specialisation inside or outside the country.

- They have the presence of an approved financial source, whether it is capital, fixed income, or an employment contract, with one of the recognised institutions; a sponsorship; or a grant through which they can start a private business.

- They own a successful and existing investment project, the value of which is not less than AED 2 million.

- They have at least six distinguished and value-added publications in the field of literature.

- They have creative contributions, clear and tangible, in literature, both locally and abroad, during the last three years.

- They have an activity that has been noticed by critics, the media, or governmental or private institutions (in the country of residence or other countries) during the last three years.

- They have high-quality productions, published and distributed internationally.

>> Commitments required from Literature applicants is as follows:

- To register in the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority’s database.

- To pledge to contribute 36 hours per year from their time as endowment, 15 books they own to Dubai Public Libraries, or tacit knowledge to hold free lectures and workshops to help strengthen the cultural endowment in line with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority’s efforts.

>> Those applying from the performing arts field can include individuals involved in music, theatrical performance, dance and show performances, film and cinema.

>> Compulsory criteria for performing arts candidates are as follows:

- The applicant’s artistic career is not less than 10 years within the country, during which they contributed to the activation and advancement of Dubai’s or the UAE’s performing arts sector.

- They have the presence of an approved financial source, whether it is capital, fixed income, or an employment contract, with one of the recognised institutions; a sponsorship; or a grant through which they can start a private business.

- They own a successful and existing investment project, the value of which is not less than AED 2 million.

- They have a cumulative experience in the field of performing arts coupled with proven competence with achievements and distinction.

- They are able to present a distinct and tangible theatrical, cinematic, or musical production in their field of specialisation inside or outside the country.

- They have an artistic activity that has been noticed by critics, the media, or governmental or private institutions (in the country of residence or other countries) during the last three years.

- They hold international awards or certificates of appreciation for the creative work existing in their field of specialisation.

>> Commitments required from these candidates include:

- To pledge to register in the database of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

- To pledge to contribute 36 hours per year from their time as endowment or tacit knowledge to hold free lectures and workshops to help strengthen the cultural endowment in line with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority’s efforts.

>> Applicants from the field of design include those involved in architectural arts, fashion design, graphic design, interior design, jewellery design, culinary arts and manual game design.

>> Compulsory criteria for Design category applicants are as follows:

- The candidate’s creative career should not be less than five years.

- They are able to provide a distinct and tangible production in their field of specialisation inside or outside the country.

- They have the presence of an approved financial source, whether it is capital, fixed income, or an employment contract, with one of the recognised institutions; a sponsorship; or a grant through which they can start a private business.

- They own a successful and existing investment project, the value of which is not less than AED 2 million.

- They have no less than six influential, distinguished and value-added productions or works in the field of design.

- They have creative, clear and tangible contributions in design, both locally and abroad, during the last three years.

- Their work has been noticed by critics, the media, or governmental or private institutions (in the country of residence or other countries) during the last three years.

- They are producing works in these fields of high artistic quality that have been displayed, published, and distributed, locally and internationally.

>> Commitments required of design applicants are as follows:

- To pledge to register in the database of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

- To pledge to contribute 36 hours per year from their time as endowment or tacit knowledge to hold free lectures and workshops to help strengthen the cultural endowment in line with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority’s efforts.

>> For applicants who are owners of intellectual and cognitive competence, at least three of the following conditions must apply:

- To have a scientific degree with a doctorate degree from one of the 500 best universities in the world, accredited by the Ministry of Education.

- To have obtained an award or certificates of appreciation for work in their specialisation.

- To have contributions in conducting studies related to their field of work

- To have articles, scientific books, or studies in peer-reviewed journals and publications.

- To have earned a membership in an organisation related to their field of work that requires distinguished efforts for admittance.

- To have practical experience of no less than 10 years in their field of specialisation.

- Their areas of specialisation are in specific fields of importance to the country.

>> Commitments required of these individuals include:

- To pledge to register in the data base of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

- To pledge to contribute 36 hours per year from their time as endowment, or or some of their paintings or photos, or tacit knowledge to hold free lectures and workshops to help strengthen the cultural endowment in line with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority’s efforts.

>> Here are the procedures and required documents to apply for the visa

- First step is to apply for this visa service. To do so, applicants will require documents such as copies of their passport and visa, copy of the Emirates ID, the applicant’s resume and contact details.

- The applicant will be notified of the status of their application by email or phone.

- If the application is accepted, a permit will be issued to the individual.