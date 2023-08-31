India saw driest August since 1901, revival of monsoon likely from September: IMD

Days of occurrence of heavy rainfall in August saw 552 incidences compared to 401 incidences last year

India saw the driest August since 1901 when the country began keeping weather records, but the monsoon is expected to make a recovery from the first week of September, Indian Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said while addressing a media briefing on August 31.

While August saw a rainfall deficiency of 35 percent, rainfall in September as a whole is most likely to be normal (91-109 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA), as per IMD. It expects the country to see about 167.9mm of rainfall in the month of September.

However, Mohapatra said even if the rainfall in September was to remain on the higher side, the June-September seasonal rainfall average is expected to be below normal for the season.

Normal rainfall is critical for India's agricultural landscape, with 52 percent of the net cultivated area relying on it. Rainfed agriculture contributes to approximately 40 per cent of the country's total food production, making it a vital contributor to India's food security and economic stability.

Most days of August saw below-normal rainfall activity with the country registering a fall of 10 percent between June 1-August 31 this year with a break period of 20 days. The highest number of break days were seen in 2005 and 1979 with 16 break days in each. Break days refer to the number of days, which did not see any rainfall.

The days of the occurrence of heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.5mm) also saw a significant fall in 2023 in August from 552 incidences last year to 401 incidences this year.

The country as a whole recorded only 161.7 mm of rainfall this month. Never has the country received less than 190 mm of rainfall in August, as per IMD.

States like Gujarat and Kerala have had a deficit of nearly 90 per cent for the month so far. Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh also have more than 50 per cent deficiency. Tamil Nadu, which receives a bulk of its rainfall during the winter months has a shortfall of about 23 per cent.

A dry August, which rode on the back of strengthening El Nino conditions, has led to a worrying agricultural trend.

Kharif sowing has already been affected this year with pulses leading the drop. As per the latest data, while overall kharif sowing barely inched up by 3.6 percent from last year to touch 105.4 million hectares (mh) led by paddy sowing. The fall in pulse sowing has been significant with a nearly 5 percent drop in tur (arhar or pigeon pea) and urad (black gram) to 4.2 mh and 3.1 mh, respectively.

A lack of rain has also worsened the drop in water levels of major reservoirs with an overall shortfall of 21 percent below the previous year’s levels.

The IMD has predicted a continued spatial distribution of rain in the country.

September to see above-normal temperature

According to the IMD, the month of September is likely to see above-normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the country except for some areas in south peninsular India and some pockets of west-central India. Above-normal minimum temperatures will also be witnessed over most parts of the country, except for some areas in extreme north India.

India has seen a turnaround in monsoon rains month-on-month this year, shifting from a nine per cent deficit in June to 13 per cent excess rainfall in July and further to a 35 deficiency in August.

El Nino conditions likely to intensify

August accounts for around 30 percent of the precipitation during the monsoon season. However, as El Nino conditions intensified, the year saw the driest August since 1901.

“All India rainfall in August was lowest since 1901. The month was one of the worst cases in the history of rainfall in India. Strengthening El Nino was a big factor contributing to this,” Mohapatra said.

“It is still a weak El Nino, however, the temperature is rapidly increasing over the Pacific and will grow stronger,” he added.

El Nino refers to the warming of waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America and is generally associated with weakening monsoon winds and dry weather in India.

The latest models have indicated that the El Nino conditions are likely to intensify further and continue up to early next year and during the winter months of 2023-24, as per IMD. At present, borderline positive IOD conditions are prevailing over the Indian Ocean and the latest forecasts indicate that the positive IOD conditions are likely to strengthen during the upcoming months.

IOD refers to the Indian Ocean Dipole, which measures the difference in sea surface temperatures between the western and eastern parts of the Indian Ocean. When the IOD is positive, there is rain over India.

The IMD had earlier warned that El Nino might affect the second half of the southwest monsoon.