DMart offers best customer-centric experience in grocery segment: Kantar CX+ Survey

In today’s experience era, the majority of Chief Executive Officers believe customer centricity is essential for driving business growth. However, there is still a big gap between ambition and reality.

While nearly all CEOs in India see the need to become customer-centric, just 37 percent of consumers believe retailers offer truly customer-centric experiences, according to Kantar CX+ study.

The new CX+ survey released by Kantar is a sector-specific index that assesses retailers based on a combination of their customer experience scores.

In addition, the study identifies each retailer’s Experience Gap – which quantifies the difference between their Brand Promise and the actual customer experience delivered.

In the study conducted in early 2020, clear winners emerged in each of the sectors.

Amazon was rated the top retailer in 2 sectors—fashion retail and general retail, while DMart emerged as the winner in the grocery sector. Flipkart figures in the top 3 in all sectors.

The Kantar CX+ 2020 study analyzed 6,068 retail customers in India and was conducted in early 2020.

The retailers who have emerged as leaders are the ones who delivered a superior customer experience that is matched with a strong brand promise thus giving them a distinctive ‘Experience Advantage’ over their competition.

“We are currently going through major changes – economically and socially, and consumer priorities are changing in line with how the pandemic is unfolding. This has resulted in their purchases also changing, right from what they buy, where they buy, to how much they spend,” said Sushmita Balasubramaniam, Domain Lead for CX and Commerce, Kantar South Asia.

“Creating a shopping ecosystem with the customer at the center - integrated retail that goes beyond just having a digital and physical presence, redefining the role of the physical store, offering safe yet personalized shopping environments are factors that will be critical to win,” she said.

The survey also said that in the changed scenario, retailers need to tread even more carefully since they are dealing with situations no one has encountered before.

The study also reveals that for many retailers, there is a huge gap between the brand promise and customer experience.