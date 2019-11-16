Discourage false claims about agrochemicals: Niti Aayog to stakeholders

Government's think-tank Niti Aayog on November 16 asked the stakeholders associated with the agrochemicals industry to discourage "false claims" about their products and tackle the spread of wrong perception in the public.

Addressing the concluding session of the National Agrochemicals Congress here, Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand outlined the importance of responsible use of agrochemicals utilising precision technologies to reduce wastage of applied chemicals into environments.

"He advised the stakeholders to discourage false claims about agrochemicals and tackle the spread of wrong perception in public about agrochemicals," Chand was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Agriculture Ministry.

He exhorted agrochemicals scientists and microbiologists to work on chemical and microbial interventions to transform biomass waste into a wealth.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Director General Trilochan Mohopatra said that agrochemicals will continue to play a major input in agriculture to meet the crop production targets and the country must strive to ensure its safe and judicious use.

He requested the scientists to comprehensively work upon the aspects of nano-pesticide approach to ensure safety of humans, livestock and environment.

National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA) CEO Ashok Dalwai emphasized upon liberalization of registration procedures, enforcement of regulations at state level and access to technical pesticides.

Labelling of pesticides and rethink on restrictive ban on them besides the need for a policy on data protection of imported technical pesticides and safe introduction of nano formulations were some of the recommendations made at the four-day long National Agrochemicals Congress here.

The ministry said that this was the first ever National Agrochemicals Congress and it will hereafter be conducted every three years.