App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 16, 2019 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Discourage false claims about agrochemicals: Niti Aayog to stakeholders

The ministry said that this was the first ever National Agrochemicals Congress and it will hereafter be conducted every three years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Government's think-tank Niti Aayog on November 16 asked the stakeholders associated with the agrochemicals industry to discourage "false claims" about their products and tackle the spread of wrong perception in the public.

Addressing the concluding session of the National Agrochemicals Congress here, Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand outlined the importance of responsible use of agrochemicals utilising precision technologies to reduce wastage of applied chemicals into environments.

"He advised the stakeholders to discourage false claims about agrochemicals and tackle the spread of wrong perception in public about agrochemicals," Chand was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Agriculture Ministry.

Close

He exhorted agrochemicals scientists and microbiologists to work on chemical and microbial interventions to transform biomass waste into a wealth.

related news

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Director General Trilochan Mohopatra said that agrochemicals will continue to play a major input in agriculture to meet the crop production targets and the country must strive to ensure its safe and judicious use.

He requested the scientists to comprehensively work upon the aspects of nano-pesticide approach to ensure safety of humans, livestock and environment.

National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA) CEO Ashok Dalwai emphasized upon liberalization of registration procedures, enforcement of regulations at state level and access to technical pesticides.

Labelling of pesticides and rethink on restrictive ban on them besides the need for a policy on data protection of imported technical pesticides and safe introduction of nano formulations were some of the recommendations made at the four-day long National Agrochemicals Congress here.

The ministry said that this was the first ever National Agrochemicals Congress and it will hereafter be conducted every three years.

The Congress is conducted in view of the role chemical pesticides still continue to play in pest management as more and more target specific and environment friendly products are being introduced, the statement added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 16, 2019 08:56 pm

tags #Agro chemicals sector #Business #NITI Aayog

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.