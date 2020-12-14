PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

DHFL case | Ex-promoter Kapil Wadhawan proposes to repay 100% to creditors in 7-8 years

In his proposal, Wadhawan also promised to pay an upward payment of Rs 9,000 crore to DHFL creditors.

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2020 / 05:34 PM IST
DHFL erstwhile promoter Kapil Wadhawan.

DHFL erstwhile promoter Kapil Wadhawan.

Crisis-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited's (DHFL) erstwhile promoter Kapil Wadhawan on December 14 submitted a proposal to the DHFL administrator, Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Finance Ministry and other agencies to repay 100 percent principal to all the creditors within 7-8 years.

In his proposal, Wadhawan also promised to pay an upward payment of Rs 9,000 crore to the creditors. He also requested the committee of creditors to consider his settlement proposal instead of permitting to sell DHFL for a lower bid.

DHFL Case: Latest Grant Thornton report flags fraudulent transactions of Rs 1,058 crore

"My proposal provides for a full repayment of 100% principal to all creditors within 7-8 years with an upfront payment of Rs 9,000 crore," Wadhawan said.

Citing lower bidding, Wadhawan added, "Any lower bids would not only be unjust to the creditors but also a deliberate attempt to undervalue the bid offers and deprive the creditors of their dues."

Close

Related stories

In the letter to the administrator, he claimed that this is his last-ditch attempt to protect DHFL in the interest of all stakeholders and to set a benchmark that all bidders expect to meet.

Earlier, the crisis-ridden non-banking finance company's fraudulent transactions worth Rs 1,058.32 crore by way of undervaluation, fraud and preferential treatment to certain entities have been detected by transaction auditor Grant Thornton (GT). Currently, the firm is undergoing resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

As of July 2019, the beleaguered home financier owed Rs 83,873 crore to banks, National Housing Bank, mutual funds and bondholders/ retail bondholders.

(With Inputs from agencies)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #DHFL #Finance Ministry #Kapil Wadhawan #NBFC
first published: Dec 14, 2020 05:34 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.