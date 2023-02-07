Denied relief by SC, Rapido appeals to Maharashtra to take holistic view on taxi aggregators

While the Supreme Court denied Rapido's request for relief, it did order the state government to develop a bike taxi policy by March 31.

Hours after bike taxi and auto aggregator Rapido was denied relief from the Supreme Court over its services being blocked in Maharashtra, the platform appealed to the state government to take a "holistic view" of the matter at hand.

In a statement, Rapido said it was evaluating its legal options.

In January, Maharashtra, through a government resolution, prohibited the aggregation of non-transport vehicles, including two-, three-, and four-wheelers, in an effort to improve public road safety. It had said that if aggregators were to be permitted, it would require detailed consideration in terms of guidelines, terms and conditions and framework.

Rapido's services have been suspended in the state since January 20. It had informed the Bombay High Court that it had applied for a licence.

"While Rapido continues to evaluate its legal options, Rapido appeals to the state government to use this opportunity to take a holistic view on the matter at hand, given the current situation in the state and the emergence of the need for robust lastmile mobility to support the existing and upcoming public transport infrastructure, Rapido is well geared to utilize existing assets," the company said in a statement.

It added that this will safeguard the livelihoods of drivers and their families who are impacted by this order.

"Most importantly a progressive approach by the state government will provide cost effective transportation option for hundreds of thousands of the state’s citizens," the statement said.

The apex court told Rapido that it could approach the Bombay High Court to challenge the Maharashtra government's order, and asked the HC to consider Rapido's challenge un-influenced by its earlier order.