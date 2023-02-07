English
    Supreme Court refuses to grant relief to Rapido against Maharashtra ban

    The court observed that the motor vehicles act makes it clear that aggregators cannot operate without a license

    S.N.Thyagarajan
    February 07, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST
    (Image: Rapido/ Instagram)

    The Supreme Court, on February 7, declined to grant relief to Rapido in a plea challenging the Maharashtra government's denial to grant two-wheeler bike taxi aggregator license to the company.

    The apex court, while refusing to grant relief to Rapido, granted it the liberty to move the Bombay High Court by filing a writ petition to challenge January 19 notification issued by Maharashtra. The SC has asked Bombay High Court to consider Rapido’s challenge un-influenced by its earlier order.

    The Supreme Court observed that Motor Vehicles Act, as amended in 2019, makes it clear that aggregators cannot operate without a valid licence.

    Furthermore, Maharashtra has been asked to take a decision on whether or not to permit bike taxi aggregators by March 31.