    Delhi Traffic Police replace 'accident' with 'crash' in road safety report

    Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Friday launched the Delhi Road Crash Report, 2021.

    PTI
    September 17, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST
    Representative Image (Source: Twitter / @trafficchd)

    Delhi Traffic Police has replaced the word 'accident' with 'crash' in its annual report on road safety, formerly titled as 'Road Accidents in Delhi,' a statement has said. Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Friday launched the Delhi Road Crash Report, 2021.'

    This is the first time that the crash' has been used for the report. Field officers study the crash zone spots for factors that lead to crashes such as, slopes, embankments, road curvatures, road surface, line of sight visibility, angle of intersections etc, the statement said Field officers study the crash zone spots for factors that lead to crashes such as, slopes, embankments, road curvatures, road surface, line of sight visibility, angle of intersections etc, the statement said

    They then send proposals through the traffic engineering cell for improvement in road structure and road design, it said. These proposals can be short term having immediate effects such as speed calming measures, making fresh road markings, fixing cautionary and informative boards, proper illumination at the spot and fixing of reflective gadgets (CAT eyes, road blinkers, thermoplastic road markings, reflective bollards, etc).

    Nose protection, modification or change of traffic movement and fixing of railing on road side or on divider too are some of the other short term measures taken by the field officers, the report said. The long-term measures for removing of traffic related problems, (regulation and crashes) from the spot have also been identified in the report.

    Some of these proposals are construction underpass/footover bridge, developing footpath, proper waiting/boarding place/platform for pedestrians, developing service lanes and change in route of buses or other transport vehicles. A few other such measures are displacing bus stands, closure of cuts on roads, making an oval round-about, and back-to-back U-turns, the report further said.

    The field officers according to their analysis suggested these measures to the concerned authorities. Out of 77 crash prone zones in 2020, 45 spots mentioned did not fall under the above criteria and thus did not figure in crash prone zones of 2021, the report said.
