Delhi airport's newly built T1 arrival terminal to be operational from February 24

The newly built T1 arrival terminal at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will be operational from the early morning of February 24, CNBC-TV18 has reported.

On February 7, DIAL had said the expansion work of the arrival terminal at T1 has been completed, and it is ready for operations.

The work has been undertaken as part of expansion plans and once complete, the airport's total terminal capacity and airside capacity will increase to 100 million and 140 million, respectively.

With this, the entire arrival operations of T1C will be shifted to the new arrival terminal at T1. The new terminal will be operational with the arrival of IndiGo flight 6E 6532 from Goa.

Delhi airport built the new terminal as part of the ongoing phase 3A expansion project. Departure operations will continue from the existing terminal, which will eventually be integrated with the new arrivals hall.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR Group-led consortium, has built the new state-of-the-art arrival terminal.

The new arrival terminal spans an 8,000-sq m arrival hall, equipped with four new baggage reclaim carousels. The airport’s terminal capacity will increase to 10 million passengers per annum.

DIAL has used the daylight concept in the terminal building, which will reduce electricity consumption, as there will be ample natural light during the day. In addition, lighting fixtures and equipment like HVAC and baggage belts are energy efficient and thus consume less power.

Apart from these, DIAL has also used eco-friendly and human-friendly products in the terminal.

With this, T1 will now have 11 pickup lanes. Outside the new arrival terminal, the pickup lanes have been realigned and expanded to three additional lanes. This will ease traffic congestion and significantly improve passenger experience and convenience during pickup.