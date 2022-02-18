Delhi Airport gets an all-new arrival terminal for passengers with greater experience

The domestic passengers arriving in Delhi now have a new arrival terminal, which is set to become operational soon. The new Arrival Terminal of Delhi Airport’s T-1 offers a distinctive experience to flyers. (Source: GMR)

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR Group-led consortium, has built the new state-of-the-art Arrival Terminal as part of Delhi Airport’s Phase 3A Expansion project, the large-scale development and modernization plan for Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The project will help Delhi Airport to become future-ready. (Source: GMR)

“The current domestic arrival operations will now move to the newly constructed Arrival Terminal, which would enable DIAL to take up the demolition of the existing arrival terminal, T1C. The building was the need of the hour. It will help in enhancing the airport’s operational efficiency,” said Mr. I. Prabhakara Rao, Dy. Managing Director, GMR Group. (Source: GMR)

The new arrival terminal spans an 8000 square meter new arrival hall, equipped with four new baggage reclaim carousels. The Airport’s terminal capacity will increase to 10 million passengers per annum. (Source: GMR)

DIAL has used the daylight concept in the terminal building, which will reduce electricity consumption, as there will be ample natural light during the day. In addition, lighting fixtures and equipment like HVAC and baggage belts are energy efficient and thus consume less power. (Source: GMR)

Apart from these, DIAL has also used eco-friendly and human-friendly products in the terminal. (Source: GMR)

T1 will now have 11 pickup lanes. Outside the new arrival terminal, the pickup lanes have been realigned and expanded to three additional lanes. This will ease traffic congestion and significantly improve passenger experience and convenience during pickup. (Source: GMR)

Upon completion, the new Terminal 1 would have integrated arrival and departure terminals, a new node building housing retail and F&B outlets, and a Pier building comprising 22 contact stands. (Source: GMR)