English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Live: Dr Reddy’s, PVR, Nelco & IT Shares In Focus
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Debt ratio at billionaire Adani’s green firm needs ‘watching’

    The Gautam Adani owned company’s debt-to-capital ratio has soared to 95.3%, a level that is on the “higher side” for a private company, according to Sharon Chen, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. The company’s capital expenditure plans and its funding are other factors that need a close watch, Chen added.

    Bloomberg
    August 26, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST
    adani

    adani

    A key financial metric of Adani Green Energy Ltd. is flashing signs of concern as its billionaire owner takes on more debt to become a renewable energy giant.

    The Gautam Adani owned company’s debt-to-capital ratio has soared to 95.3%, a level that is on the “higher side” for a private company, according to Sharon Chen, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. The company’s capital expenditure plans and its funding are other factors that need a close watch, Chen added.

    Weakening Ratio | Adani Green's debt-to-capital ratio is on higher side for a private company

    “We would be more comfortable looking at a 70% level or up to 80% for a company in a growth phase,” she said. “Adani Green warrants watching closely.”

    Asia’s richest man has pledged to invest around $70 billion in the entire green energy supply chain by 2030. His conglomerate aims to become the world’s biggest renewable power producer by the end of this decade. That makes Adani a key player in India’s quest to become carbon net-zero by 2070.

    Close

    Related stories

    To be sure, Chen said the Adani Group has a track record of getting external investors to put in money and that overseas companies have a lot of interest in India. “Adani is in that sweet spot,” she said.

    Still, Adani Green is one of the most leveraged companies in the tycoon’s empire, with Asia’s second-worst debt-to-equity ratio of 2,021%.
    Bloomberg
    Tags: #Adani #Business #Companies #green firms
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 07:29 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.